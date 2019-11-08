SCARBOROUGH – Elizabeth “Betsy” Kelley passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Hyde Park/Boston she followed her sister to California where she met and married Jack Kelley, her devoted husband of 64 years, and started a family. They raised their four children in Simsbury, Conn. and instilled their love of the outdoors and hiking with numerous backpacking trips and summers spent camping at Hammonasset Beach State Park.

Betsy loved quilting and sewing and made many dance costumes, doll clothes, and prom dresses over the years. She taught 4H, volunteered at Roaring Brook Nature Center and enjoyed many a party with her neighborhood friends. When her children were older, Betsy obtained a computer certification and went to work for The Ethel Walker School.

As Betsy and Jack reached retirement age, in 1990, her love of the ocean drew them to Higgins Beach. She loved spending time on the beach with her children, grandchildren, and friends, attending to the Oceanwood HOA gardens, and being active in the Scarborough garden club. Her love for crafting, square dancing, traveling in their camper and the outdoors filled her days.

As a cancer survivor, she made many friends at the South Portland Cancer Community Center and was active in many of their programs.

We would like to thank the compassionate staff of the Inn at Atlantic Heights in Saco, where she and Jack have resided for the past five years.

Celebrating her 93 years are her husband, Jack; daughter, Ann (Chris) Collacchi of Londonderry N.H., son, Sean (Janet) Kelley of Holden, daughter, MaryBeth (Gordon) Shapiro of Dallas, and daughter, Colleen (David Perlmutter) Kelley of Shutesbury, Mass.; six grandchildren, Kelley, Mike, Allie, Alex, Laura, Hannah (Dan); and two great-grandchildren, Mia and Lucy.

At her request, there will be no services. A celebration of Betsy’s life will be held at Higgins Beach in the summer of 2020.

Online-Condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco.

Memorial donations can be made to

The Cancer Community Center

778 Main St.

South Portland, ME 04106

dempseycenter.org

The Dominican Nuns

1430 Riverdale Street

West Springfield, MA 01089-4698

vocationws.com

or a charity of your choice

