SCARBOROUGH – William “Bill” R. Gelinas, 84, of Scarborough, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Maine Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Born in Manchester, N.H. on June 28, 1935, Bill was the son of Laura and William Gelinas. He moved to Scarborough with his family when he was 5 years old and lived there for the remainder of his life.

Bill graduated from Scarborough High School in 1955. He was the captain of his basketball team there and still holds the record for most points scored in a game. He served in the Army Reserves for eight years after high school.

Bill worked for Lester Card for many years pouring concrete foundations. He married Constance “Connie” Pothier in 1954 in Manchester, where they were both born and met at a young age. Bill had his own business doing foundations, but then went to work for Maietta Construction until he retired.

Bill had a love for nature and being outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, watching NASCAR and basketball on television and hosting family gatherings.

Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Connie; his six children, Marie (David) Discatio of Scarborough, Laurie (Mark) Kohler of St. Louis, Mo., William (Vickie) Gelinas of Scarborough, Julie (Bruce) Wright of Saco, Larry Gelinas of Buxton, Ken (Jen) Gelinas of Shapleigh; sister, Lorraine Noviello of Manchester, N.H.; and grandchildren, Sarah, Trevor, Jacinta, LaRae, Tori, Evan, Troy, Nicholas, Wade and Eli.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough followed by a reception. There will be no visiting hours.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider dedicating a Mass in William’s name through your local church.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »