Andrew and Briana Volk have sold their share of the Portland restaurant Little Giant to their business partners. They opened the restaurant in July 2017.

Ian and Kate Malin of Portland now have full ownership of the West End restaurant, according to Briana Volk. Nothing else is changing, and the staff will remain the same, she said.

Volk said she and her husband, who also own the Portland Hunt + Alpine Club on Market Street, decided to sell Little Giant to spend more time with their two small children, focus on new projects, and become more politically active. Andrew Volk recently ran for a seat on the Portland City Council, but was not elected.

“It really came down to there are some other kinds of things we want to do,” Briana Volk said. “When we brought it to our partners, they offered to buy us out.”

One of Briana Volk’s upcoming projects is a new cookbook she is writing. The Volks previously co-wrote “Northern Hospitality with the Portland Hunt + Alpine Club” (Voyageur Press 2018).

