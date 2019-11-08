Crews from at least six fire departments were working to extinguish a large fire at Whiskey River Smoke House in Brewer on Friday, News Center Maine, WCSH/WLBZ, reported.

The roof of the restaurant, which was under renovation, collapsed in the fire.

The restaurant is located at 95 South Main St., and authorities shut down part of that street while crews worked.

filed under:
brewer maine
