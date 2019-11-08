BASKETBALL

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has not been ruled out for the season, a source told Bay Area News Group, refuting an earlier report that Curry is likely to miss the entire season because of a broken hand.

Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher wrote that “a team source says the fracture was worse than originally thought, and it’s unlikely that he plays again this season.” The Warriors’ expectation is for Curry to be re-evaluated in February, as originally intended, and decide on next steps from there.

• Boston guard Marcus Smart was fined $15,000 by the NBA for public criticism of the officiating following the Celtics’ 108-87 victory Thursday at Charlotte.

FRIDAY’S GAMES: T.J. McConnell, Domantas Sabonis and T.J. Warren scored 17 points apiece, and the injury-riddled Indiana Pacers moved above .500 for the first time this season with a 112-106 win Friday over the visiting Detroit Pistons.

After trailing by 15 points in the first quarter, the Pacers turned the game around and led by as many as 17 in the third quarter. Indiana has won five of six after starting the season 0-3.

• Tristan Thompson had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Kevin Love added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers got their first road victory of the season, beating the Washington Wizards, 113-100.

Thomas Bryant led Washington with 23 points.

• Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Jonathan Isaac added 22 points and eight rebounds as the Orlando Magic snapped a four-game losing streak with a 118-86 win at home against Memphis.

The Grizzlies made just 3 of 32 shots in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 34-8.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS: Jeff Maggert shot a 6-under 65 to increase his lead to four strokes in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, with Bernhard Langer second in a bid for his record sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.

Maggert had a 14-under 128 total.

LPGA: Australian Hannah Green shot a 5-under 67 to finish the first round of the LPGA Japan Classic tied for the lead with local favorite Ai Suzuki.

Green and Suzuki were one stroke ahead of six golfers, including Lydia Ko.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Matthias Schwab started with an eagle and finished with a birdie to lead by one shot after the second round of the Turkish Airlines Open.

The 24-year-old Austrian shot 5-under 67 to move to 12 under, leading a four-man group that includes Danny Willett (66) and Alex Noren (67).

SOCCER

TV: Champions League broadcasts in the U.S. will move from Turner to CBS beginning with the 2021-22 season, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Turner is in its second season airing the Champions League on TNT, but most of the matches through the round of 16 are on Bleacher Report’s streaming package.

Univision will retain the U.S. rights for Spanish-language broadcasts. CBS and Univision will pay $140 million a season, an increase from the $100 million in the current Turner/Univision deal.

TENNIS

NEXT GEN FINALS: Top-seeded Alex de Minaur beat Frances Tiafoe 4-2, 4-1, 0-4, 4-2 in Milan, Italy, to reach the final of the season-ending tournament for top under-21 players.

De Minaur, last year’s runner-up, will play Italy’s Jannik Sinner on Saturday. Sinner, 18, defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 2-4, 4-1, 4-2, 4-2.

