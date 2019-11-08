A male juvenile offender, 13, was summonsed Oct. 22 on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property.
Dana A. Trepanier, 57, of Windham was arrested Oct. 23 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
Alexis M. Petty, 20, of Windham was arrested Oct. 23 on three charges of violating condition of release.
Madison V. Parks, 21, of Windham was summonsed Oct. 24 on a charge of operating under the influence.
Brandon D. Cote, 32, of South Portland was arrested Oct. 25 on three charges of violating condition of release and a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Shayn A. Gregory, 25, of Windham was arrested Oct. 29 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident and violating condition of release.
Michael S. Allen, Jr., 25, of Gorham was summonsed Oct. 31 on a charge of operating under the influence.
A male juvenile offender, 17, was summonsed Nov. 1 on charges of assault and criminal mischief.
Latoya A. Williams, 31, of Windham was summonsed Nov. 2 on charges of operating after suspension.
A male juvenile offender, 14, was summonsed Nov. 3 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Jeffrey P. Murphy, 56, of Windham was summonsed Nov. 4 on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
