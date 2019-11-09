HAMPDEN – Central Aroostook withstood an early onslaught and then got two late goals by Bryan Anthony to win the Class D boys’ soccer championship Saturday, unseating defending champion North Yarmouth Academy, 2-1.

It was Central Aroostook’s first trip to a state final. The Panthers from the North region finished 15-0-3.

Anthony tied the game with a left-footed blast with 6:30 to play.

Then after a significant push by North Yarmouth (9-8-2), that included a curling corner kick by Stefan Kulhanek that needed to be swatted away by Brayden Bradbury, who made nine of his 10 saves in the first half.

Anthony scored the winner with 1:12 to play after running onto a long pass and then getting his right-footed shot past NYA keeper Alex Saul (eight saves) as he charged out to contest.

NYA took a 1-0 lead just 79 seconds into the game on a goal by Chas Rhode.

