HAMPDEN — Falmouth High came out fast and never slowed down, dethroning Lewiston as the Class A boys’ soccer champion, 5-2, Saturday at Hampden Academy.

Macklin Williams headed in a corner kick from Noah Piers just 49 seconds into the game and Falmouth (15-2-1) increased the lead to 4-0 on a goal from Gus Ford and the first two of Rion Dos Santos three goals. Lewiston (15-2-1) was able to get on the board with a penalty kick by Bilal Hersi with 3:32 to close the scoring on a fast-paced first half that saw Falmouth build a 13-4 edge in shots and 4-0 corner kick advantage.

For Falmouth and Coach David Halligan, it was the 12th state title in 12 trips to the finals, but the first in Class A. Falmouth won two in Class C (1996 and 1997) and nine in Class B between 2000 and 2012 before moving up to A in 2013.

The goals by Ford and Dos Santos were all created by superior efforts from the wing areas deep in Lewiston’s defensive zone.

Charlie Adams kept a ball alive and in play near the goal area to set up Ford, who did a 270-degree spin to his left to free himself for a shot and goal with 26:26 left in the half

On the Dos Santos goals, first Sam Gearan and then freshman Mason Quiet (subbing in for Ford) worked the ball past a defender before making a cross to Dos Santos. His first goal was a shot right at Lewiston keeper Yahya Heri, who mishandled the ball. The second was a crisp header that Heri had no chance of stopping.

In the second half, Hersi drilled a shot on a rare opportunity to cut the lead to 4-2 with 30:32 to play. But Dos Santos’ third goal of the game 10 minutes later derailed the Blue Devils’ chances at a comeback.

