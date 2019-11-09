FALMOUTH — The Waynflete boys’ soccer team pulled away with three goals in a 15-minute span in the second half to win its second consecutive state championship Saturday.

The Flyers got goals from Patrick Shaw, Aiden Kieffer and Samir Sayed after halftime to defeat Mt. View 4-0 in the Class C championship game at Falmouth High. Joey Ansel-Mullen also scored for Waynflete (16-2).

Waynflete now has three state titles in eight years, having won its first Class C championship in 2011.

Senior keeper Aidan Carlisle didn’t need to record a single save to keep his 10th clean sheet of the season and third straight shutout of the playoffs.

Mt. View (15-3) looked overwhelmed at the outset, and it resulted in Ansel-Mullen’s goal less than three minutes from the opening kick.

A deep throw-in went to Luca Antolini down the right wing, and his whipped-in cross was deftly redirected home by Ansel-Mullen for the early 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs did get better, and they started to use their aerial ability to control more of the midfield play. Even when the Flyers went on the attack — typically with long, incisive through balls — the Mt. View back line was efficient at directing play back out to the flanks.

The hurdle Mt. View needed to climb, however, was that increased possession and better defending didn’t amount to much in the attacking third. Until Elijah Allen’s free kick from 25 yards sailed just inches over the crossbar in the 40th minute, the Mustangs hadn’t produced a single shot attempt in the opening half.

Things didn’t change much in the second half, and when Shaw got on the end of an Oliver Burdick cross with a late run in the 50th minute, it put the game out of reach for the Mustangs.

Kieffer added an insurance goal eight minutes later for the Flyers, and Sayed followed with a converted penalty kick on 65 minutes.

