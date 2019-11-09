FALMOUTH — For the fifth time in the last six seasons, the Yarmouth boys soccer team is the Class B state champion.

The Clippers capped their unbeaten season Saturday with a 3-1 win over Caribou in the final at Falmouth High, landing Yarmouth its 12th state championship overall. Senior Alejandro Coury scored a pair of goals, one late in each half, for Yarmouth (15-0-3).

With the Clippers leading 1-0 midway through the second half, Liam Ireland’s penalty kick added insurance against a Caribou side (15-1-2) which made only a few brief forays into the attacking half of the field after the intermission. Coury scored his second in the 71st minute to put things well out of reach.

Caribou pulled one back in the 75th minute through junior striker Ethan Holdsworth.

The first half ended in much the same way it began.

After Yarmouth’s early attacking pressure came up empty through five minutes, Caribou grew into the game and was very nearly first to break through after controlling a 20-minute run of play. In the 27th minute, a lofted cross from the left side evaded Yarmouth keeper Isaac Owen (three saves) and was left for William Nicholas to try and clean up. Nicholas did, but not without heading the ball off his own crossbar before a follow-up Viking bid from Cullim Caverhill skipped wide of the right post.

In the 38th minute, Ireland found space from 15 yards out and forced Caribou’s Cory Herbert into a diving, one-handed save at the left stick.

Herbert was outstanding in defeat for the Vikings, making eight saves, several of them spectacular.

Two minutes after Ireland’s near-miss, Coury converted to give Yarmouth the lead.

Two good shooting chances were blocked in traffic in front of goal, the first by a pair of Yarmouth attackers themselves, before the ball dropped to Coury’s foot for the easy one-on-one finish against Herbert.

