HAMPDEN — Camden Hills scored two early goals and held on to beat Scarborough High 2-1 for the Class A state girls’ soccer championship Saturday night at Hamden Academy.

The Windjammers (18-0) jumped ahead on a Kristina Kelly goal at 3:36. Ella Pierce sent a pass to the left side and Kelly ran it down, sprinting past her defenders. Kelly kicked it to the far right corner. It was Kelly’s 49th goal this year, and 159th of her career.

At 13:08, Camden Hills got another player free and Alexandra Tassoni scored from 12 yards out, for a 2-0 lead.

At 26:34 of the first half, the Red Storm (15-3) got on the board. Scarborough attacked on the left side. The ball was crossed to an open Ashley Sabatino. She buried it in the far left corner.

Camden Hills did not allow another goal as the Windjammers celebrated their fourth straight title.

This story will be updated.

