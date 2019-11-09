FALMOUTH — Maggie Cochran scored three goals to lead Cape Elizabeth to a 4-0 win over Hermon in the Class B girls’ soccer state final Saturday afternoon at Falmouth High School.

The Capers closed the season on a 16-game win streak, finished 17-1 and won their second state title in a row and eighth overall.

Cochran opened the scoring in the third minute, taking a pass from Emily Supple, dribbling around two defenders, then shooting just inside the right post.

Cochran then made it 2-0 in the seventh minute, finishing a cross from Abbey Agrodnia.

The Hawks (17-1) got their best scoring chance early in the second half, but Natasha Cowan was denied on a breakaway by Cape Elizabeth goalkeeper Katie Haines.

Cochran completed her hat trick with 20 minutes to go, scoring on a rebound.

Karli Chapin’s goal, from Laura Ryer with 16 minutes to play, accounted for the final score.

