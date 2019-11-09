FALMOUTH — Kathleen McPherson and Sophia Santamaria each had a goal and an assist as Traip Academy ended Fort Kent’s reign as Class C girls’ soccer state champion.
The Rangers got two late goals in the first half Saturday night and defeated the Warriors 3-0 at Falmouth High for their first state title since 2001, and second overall.
Fort Kent (14-2-2) controlled the early part of the second half but couldn’t beat Traip keeper Abigail Pitcairn. Then Julia Durling scored with 19:45 remaining, and Traip led 3-0.
It was scoreless until late in the first half.
Traip (16-2) struck first when McPherson scored off a corner kick with 2:05 remaining.
Then Santamaria, who assisted on the first goal, scored off a direct kick from 25 yards with 11.8 seconds left.
