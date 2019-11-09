WESTERLY, R.I. — A pedestrian has been struck and seriously injured by a car in Rhode Island.
Police in Westerly say the woman was struck on Post Road near the Aquastar Inn at around 7 p.m. on Friday night.
She was taken to Westerly Hospital with serious injures before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for further treatment. The driver wasn’t injured.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey tells The Westerly Sun it does not appear speed or alcohol were factors.
Officials haven’t released disclosed any other details of the crash, including the names of the persons involved.
Police say the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed yet. They’re also urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the department.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Coolant leak forces temporary closure of Scarborough elementary school
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ soccer: NYA scores late to win Class D title again
-
Nation & World
Iran says case open on ex-FBI agent missing there on CIA job
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ soccer: Cochran hat trick lifts Capers to Class B title
-
Nation & World
All eyes on Texas governor as calls grow to halt execution