MANCHESTER, Conn. — Three-time Class A cross country state champion Sofie Matson of Falmouth became the first Mainer in 10 years to win the New England high school championship, taking the title Saturday with a time of 17 minutes, 52 seconds on a 5-kilometer course at Wickham Park.

Matson’s time was almost identical to her winning times the previous two weeks at the Southern Maine regionals and the state championships – both at Cumberland’s Twin Brook Recreation Area. She was in a group of three runners who broke away from the rest of the field, and eventually defeated Mari Noble of Greenwich, Connecticut, by five seconds.

Matson, a junior, is the first Maine champion since Elise Durgin of Cheverus in 2009. Kennebunk’s Abbey Leonardi won the previous year in a 1-2 Maine finish, with Durgin second.

Lila Gaudrault (19:00) of Cape Elizabeth was second among Maine girls in 17th place. Bonny Eagle was the best Maine team in 10th, led by Delaney Hesler (19:32) in 39th and Emmaline Pendleton (19:37) in 46th.

Mt. Ararat’s Lisandro Berry-Gaviria was Maine’s first boys’ finisher for the second year in a row, placing fourth in 15:42. Will Shaughnessy finished sixth in 15:45, leading Brunswick to a 15th-place finish in the team standings – tops among Maine teams.

Berry-Gaviria’s result was the best by a Maine boy since Telstar’s Josef Holt-Andrews placed third in 2013.

FOOTBALL

LISBON 48, OAK HILL 20: Seth Leeman had three long touchdown runs in the first half to lead second-seeded Lisbon/St. Dominic (6-3) past the third-seeded Raiders (5-5) in a Class D South semifinal in Lisbon Falls.

Leeman, a senior quarterback, rushed for 188 yards in the first half on just 10 carries, with touchdown runs of 34, 69 and 74 yards.

Justin Le added a pair of 1-yard TD runs, and Kyle Bourget and Nick Blair also scored touchdowns.

Oak Hill quarterback Gavin Rawstron ran for two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown.

WINSLOW 49, HERMON 7: Payton Pomeroy passed for four touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Black Raiders (9-1) past the fourth-seeded Hawks (5-5) in a Class C North semifinal in Winslow.

Cody Ivey caught TD passes of 25 and 36 yards, and Marek Widerynski and Nathan Newgard also had touchdown catches. Evan Bourget led Winslow’s ground attack with 18 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Travis Spell scored for Hermon on a 56-yard run in the first quarter.

