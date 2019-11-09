ELON, N.C. — Joe Fagnano passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns, Earnest Edwards caught five passes for 153 yards and a score, and Maine beat Elon 31-17 on Saturday for its third straight victory.

Maine scored a touchdown on its first four possessions of the game, including Devin Young’s 60-yarder on the fourth offensive play. Edwards had an 88-yard catch-and-run for the third score and he completed a 2-yard pass to Jaquan Blair to cap the scoring run with 4:42 left in the first quarter.

Emmanuel Reed had a game-high 55 yards rushing and Joe Fitzpatrick ran for a score for Maine (5-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). The Black Bears’ defense registered six sacks, recovered two fumbles and held Elon to 276 total yards. Edwards went over 100 receiving yards for the fifth time this season and passed for his fifth career touchdown.

Davis Cheek was 18-of-37 passing for 203 yards and a TD for Elon (4-6, 3-4).

BATES 26, HAMILTON 21: The Bobcats (2-7, 2-7 NESCAC) scored 26 straight points, including 20 in the second half, to stun the Continentals (4-5, 4-5) in Clinton, New York.

Sean Bryant caught three touchdown passes from Brendan Costa as Bates rallied from a 21-0 deficit. Parker Smith also caught a 35-yard TD pass from Costa, who completed 16 of 30 passes for 191 yards, four touchdowns and one interceptions. Bryant caught five passes for 93 yards.

Kenny Gray threw a pair of touchdown passes and Joe Park scored on a 17-yard run for Hamilton.

ENDICOTT 49, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 7: Greg Ruff rushed 4 times for 147 yards a touchdown as the Gulls (7-2) rolled over the Nor’easters (3-6) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Quarterback Joe Kalosky was 23 for 31 passing for 223 yards, touchdowns and two interceptions for Endicott.

UNE quarterback Brian Peters completed 15 of 30 passes for 99 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Devon Charles had 48 yards rushing and Cam Mann had 44.

SPRINGFIELD 56, MAINE MARITIME 7: Nick Rajotte scored two rushing touchdowns as the Pride (6-3) routed the Mariners (0-9) in Castine.

Sprinfield rushed for 561 yards and had 621 yards of total offense. MMA managed just 162.

Cooper Chiasson scored on a 50-yard run in the fourth quarter for Maine Maritime.

HUSSON 29, SALVE REGINA 26: Aidan Hogan caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Davis Morrison as the Eagles (4-5, 4-2 CCC) rallied to beat the Seahawks (3-6, 2-4) in Bangor.

Husson rallied from a 23-6 deficit to earn the win. Tyler Halls caught three touchdown passes from Morrison, who finished with 320 yards and four touchdown passes.

Angelo DiSanto kicked a 21-yard field goal on Salve Regina’s possession in overtime.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, LASELL 0: Megan Quirion scored two goals to lead the Monks (18-3, 5-0 GNAC) to a win over the Lasers (10-10, 5-3) in the GNAC Championship game in Standish, and a berth in the NCAA Div. III tournament.

Quirion scored in the in the first quarter, then doubled the lead in the third when she converted a pass from Emma Rutledge. Maddy Beaulieu added a goal in the final minute of the third, then Libby Pomerleau increased in the lead in the fourth. The Monks outshot the Lasers 20-0.

Sofia Rodriguez had 16 saves for Lasell.

ENDICOTT 3, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 2: Addi Williams scored off a rebound with just over three minutes remaining to lift the Gulls (17-4) over the Nor’easters (12-9) in the Commonwealth Coast Conference championship game in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Blake Braman and Jaylin Grabau scored in the first 10 minutes to give the Gulls a 2-0 lead. Lindsay Burns scored twice for UNE to tie it.

Liz Sargent finished with eight saves for UNE, while Taylor Farrin had seven for Endicott.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 1, ENDICOTT 0: Caroline Wilson scored to the top-right corner of the net 12:18 into the second half in Biddeford, giving the third-seeded Nor’easters (13-5-2, 5-3) their second consecutive Commonwealth Coast Conference championship.

Jenna Pannone made six saves to preserve her fifth shutout of the season for UNE. Kayla Wentworth made three stops for the Gulls (10-8-2, 4-3-1).

The Nor’easters advance to the NCAA Division III championship for the second straight year. The field will be announced at 1 p.m. Monday.

CINCINNATI-CLERMONT 6, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 2: Tara Claus had two goals and an assist in the first half to lead the Cougars past the SeaWolves in a USCAA Division II pool game in Virginia Beach.

Abbie Flanagan and Rachel Dorr each added first-half goals. Ally Brown and Julianna Harrison scored in the second. Dorr, Hannah Mahoney, Autumn Adams, Angela McLaughlin, and Amy Mchendry all had assists for the Cougars.

Logan Pray and Desiree Veilleux had goals for the SeaWolves. Sidney Bartunek had both the assists.

JOHNSON & WALES 2, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Olivia Cairrao scored in the second half to lift the Wildcats (15-6) over the Monks (14-4-3) in the GNAC tournament final in Providence, Rhode Island.

Cairra scored both goals for Johnson & Wales, which advances to the NCAA Division III tournament. Madison Michaud scored for St. Joseph’s.

MEN’S SOCCER

JOHNSON & WALES 1, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Kevin Reilly scored from J.P. Rioux 3:59 into the second overtime as the top-seeded Wildcats (18-2-2) beat the Monks (16-3-3) in the GNAC tournament championship game in Providence, Rhode Island.

The top-seeded Wildcats (18-2-2, 12-0-1) completed an undefeated conference season by winning the GNAC’s automatic berth in the NCAA Div. III tournament. St. Joseph’s (16-3-3, 9-2-2), the second-seed in the GNAC tournament, must wait until Monday to see if they are one of the 22 Div. III at-large selections.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WELLESLEY 58, ST. JOSEPH’S 44: Alyssa Cho had 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Caitlin Aguirre had 12 points to lead the Blue (2-0) past the Monks (1-1) in Milton, Massachusetts.

Cassandra Stapelfeld had 21 points for the Monks.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY-SAWYER 111, ST. JOSEPH’S 97: Dana Beane scored 20 points and the Chargers (1-0) beat the Monks (0-1) in New London, New Hampshire.

Patrick Coffey added 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for Colby-Sawyer.

Jack Casale had 23 points and Nicholas Curtis 22 for St. Joseph’s.

CENTRAL MAINE CC 82, UM-MACHIAS 60: Mark McDonald had 23 points and five rebounds in the Mustangs’ season-opening win against the Clippers in Auburn.

Saikwon Williams added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while AJ Cunningham had 11 points and 12 rebounds for CMCC.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

PLYMOUTH STATE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Alexis Fagan scored with one minute left as the Panthers (1-2, 1-1 NEHC) beat the Huskies (1-3, 1-1) in Gorham.

Southern Maine had tied it just 48 seconds before on a goal by Shannon Colbert.

MEN’S HOCKEY

NORWICH 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Braedyn Aubin stole the puck off the stick of a Southern Maine defender attempting the carry the puck out from behind the net, turned and fired low to the short side at 16:10 of the opening period for the only goal of the Cadets (3-0, 2-0) Little East Conference victory over Southern Maine (0-2, 0-2) in Northfield, Vermont.

USM goalie Anthony D’Aloisio’s 40 saves kept the Huskies in the game. Norwich keeper Tom Aubrun had 19 saves.

