BASKETBALL

Tremont Waters scored 28 points, Romeo Langford had 27 points and six blocked shots, and Tacko Fall contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as the Maine Red Claws opened their G League season with a 148-125 win Saturday against the Delaware Blue Coats in Wilmington, Delaware.

Langford, the top draft choice this year for the parent Boston Celtics, made 10 of 15 shots. Waters, a second-round pick, was 7 of 11 from 3-point range, and the 7-foot-5 Fall was 6 of 9 from the field.

Maine also got 24 points from starting center Yante Maten.

The Red Claws play their home opener Friday against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Jake Elmer scored three times and the Maine Mariners (3-4-0-1) beat the Adirondack Thunder (5-3-0-2) 5-1 in an ECHL game in Portland.

Greg Chase gave Maine a 1-0 lead in the first period off assists from Alex Kile and Michael McNicholas. Elmer and Zach Tolkinen added second-period goals to push the Mariners lead to 3-0 before James Henry broke through for the Thunder 7:23 into the second. Elmer added a pair of third-period goals to finish the scoring.

Tom McCollum made 22 saves for the Mariners, and Eamon McAdam 16 for Adirondack.

NHL: Scott Mayfield scored in the third period, Thomas Greiss stopped 37 shots and the New York Islanders beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Saturday in New York for their 11th win in 12 games.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist to help New York bounce back from a 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Islanders earned a point for the 12th straight game – a stretch that followed a 1-3-0 start and began with a 3-2 shootout win against the Panthers at Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 12.

• Pat Maroon scored twice, and the Tampa Bay Lighting beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 for a sweep of their two regular-season games in Sweden.

Victor Hedman also scored for the Lightning, delighting the home crowd, and Curtis McElhinney made 37 saves. Tampa Bay also beat Buffalo 3-2 on Friday.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Indianapolis Colts ruled out starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett for Sunday’s game against Miami. Backup Brian Hoyer will make his first start with the Colts. Brissett suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee during last weekend’s loss at Pittsburgh.

TENNIS

FED CUP: Australian Ash Barty continued her season-long extraordinary form, beating France’s Caroline Garcia 6-0, 6-0 to level the Fed Cup final at 1-1 in Perth, Australia.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES: Kyle Busch won the pole and all eight title contenders qualified in the top 10 for the final race to decide the championship field.

Busch earned the top starting spot for Sunday’s race at ISM Raceway outside of Phoenix. He turned a lap in qualifying at 140.116 mph in his Toyota to earn his first pole of the season.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Matthias Schwab extended his lead to three shots with a 6-under 66 in the third round of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya, Turkey.

Schwab has an 18-under 198 total. Patrick Reed shot his second straight 65 to join a group of five players in second place at 15 under at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal. The others are England’s Ross Fisher (68) and Tyrrell Hatton (65), Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (67), and France’s Benjamin Hebert (64).

LPGA: Local favorite Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Japan Classic in Shiga, Japan.

CHAMPIONS: Jeff Maggert kept the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, while Jerry Kelly had one of the best rounds of the day to get back in the fight for the PGA Tour Champions’ season points title.

Maggert birdied the par-5 18th for a 2-under 69 and a one-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez with one round left in the season finale at Phoenix Country Club.

SOCCER

LAWSUIT: The U.S. women’s national team has been granted class status in its lawsuit against U.S. Soccer that alleges gender discrimination in compensation and working conditions.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Jamie Vardy scored one goal and set up another as Leicester confirmed its status as a surprise Premier League title contender with a 2-0 win over Arsenal.

