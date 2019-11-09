Following are some of the Veterans Day activities scheduled in southern Maine.

SUNDAY

Brunswick: The Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. with free admission for all veterans, active military and their families. Guided tours run on the hour and everything in the museum shop is 25 percent off. The museum’s Veterans Day event picks up again on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Biddeford-Saco: Opening ceremonies begin at 9:45 a.m. at Biddeford’s Veterans Memorial Park followed by the parade shortly after 10 a.m. The parade route starts from Alfred Street, turns right onto Main Street, crosses over the bridge into Saco, up to Saco’s Main Street, right on Beach, and ends at Burns School on Middle Street.

Portland: The annual Veterans Day parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Longfellow Square and process down Congress Street to City Hall, where the wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Traffic will be closed along Congress Street and the side streets that lead to Congress, from Mellen Street to Myrtle Street, from 10:15 to around 11:15.

Falmouth: The annual Veterans Day ceremony is slated for 11 a.m. at the Falmouth Veterans Memorial at 65 Depot Road.

Gorham: Ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. at the Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St. The event will feature a performance by the Gorham Police Honor Guard, a video interview with a veteran, a flag salute, singing by Gorham High School senior Kendall Smith, taps performed by Waynflete sophomore Jackson Shurman and light refreshments.

Kennebunk: A Veterans Day open house is scheduled for noon at the Brick Store Museum. Visitors may enjoy snacks and beverages, as well as meet local veterans and members of Webber-Lefebvre America Legion Post 74. An RSVP is encouraged; please contact Alex Fletcher at [email protected] or 985-4802.

Old Orchard Beach: The Old Orchard Beach Veterans Flag Raising Committee will host a ceremony honoring veterans at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 4 Heath St.

South Portland: The city’s parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon. It will start at Southern Maine Community College and end in Mill Street Park.

Westbrook: American Legion Posts 62 and 197 will hold their Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Riverbank Park, starting at 11:11 a.m. Visitors are asked to arrive before 11, as limited seating will be available. Lunch will follow at American Legion Post 197, at 300 Conant St. Lunch is free for all veterans and first responders; all others may offer a small donation.

