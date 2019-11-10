Berwick police on Saturday said they received two reports of a man approaching people’s houses to take photos.
When confronted by homeowners, he told them he came from their mortgage company and handed them an envelope that turned out to be empty.
Police didn’t provide a description of the man, but they say he was driving a blue car with magnetic signs on the sides.
The authorities encouraged anyone observing this activity to contact them after making note of the car’s registration.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Berwick police warn of man taking home photos
-
Local & State
Busted for speeding? Maine troopers have an app for that
-
Nation & World
Scores of aging dams could endanger thousands of Americans
-
New England
Dozens of New England dams pose safety risks, need repairs
-
Times Record
Freeport to spend nearly $15,000 on consultant to review fire truck needs