Berwick police on Saturday said they received two reports of a man approaching people’s houses to take photos.

When confronted by homeowners, he told them he came from their mortgage company and handed them an envelope that turned out to be empty.

Police didn’t provide a description of the man, but they say he was driving a blue car with magnetic signs on the sides.

The authorities encouraged anyone observing this activity to contact them after making note of the car’s registration.

