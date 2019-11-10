HARPSWELL — A Harpswell man is dead following a crash on Harpswell Neck Road shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police and first responders found James Ramsay, 48, dead in a 2006 Dodge Ram. The truck was located in the woods near 1138 Harpswell Neck Road, also known as Route 123.

It appears Ramsay suffered a medical issue before the crash, according to a release from the Cumberland County Sherriff’s Office.

