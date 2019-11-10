The House was in recess this week. Along with last week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Supply Chain Counterintelligence Training Act (S. 1388).

There were no key votes in the House this week.

SENATE VOTES

CLAIMS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Austin Tapp to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for a 15-year term. Tapp, a circuit court judge in Kentucky since 2005, was previously a criminal defense lawyer and police officer. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said: “As a volunteer drug court judge, Judge Tapp has earned national praise for promoting long-term recovery in the courtroom. He has also developed a sterling reputation for fairness throughout Kentucky and around the country.” The vote, on Nov. 5, was 85 yeas to 8 nays.

YEAS: Susan Collins, R-Maine; Angus King, I-Maine

APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Danielle J. Hunsaker to serve as a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Hunsaker had been a county judge in Oregon since 2017, and before that a law professor and private practice lawyer in Portland from 2008 to 2017. The vote, on Nov. 6, was 73 yeas to 17 nays.

YEAS: Collins, King

ARKANSAS JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lee Philip Rudofsky to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Rudofsky, Arkansas’s solicitor general from 2015 to 2018, has also been a senior lawyer for Walmart and a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Rudofsky a nominee who believed “in the quaint notion that the job of a judge is to apply our nation’s laws and Constitution as they were actually written, not as they might wish they were written.” An opponent, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Rudofsky “has a long history in Arkansas of working to deny women access to reproductive healthcare.” The vote, on Nov. 7, was 51 yeas to 41 nays.

YEAS: Collins

NAYS: King

PENNSYLVANIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jennifer Philpott Wilson to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Wilson has been a lawyer at her family’s law firm in Duncannon, Pennsylvania, since 2009, and before that a tax trial attorney at the Justice Department from 2005 to 2009. The vote, on Nov. 7, was 88 yeas to 3 nays.

YEAS: Collins, King

SECOND APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of William Joseph Nardini to serve as a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Nardini has been on the staff of the U.S. attorney’s office for Connecticut since 2000, and currently heads the office’s criminal division. The vote, on Nov. 7, was 86 yeas to 2 nays.

YEAS: Collins, King

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: