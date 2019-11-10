Reading Dr. Leana S. Wen’s Oct. 20 commentary, “Can we stop talking about Medicare for All?” (Page D1), I felt that she, as a professional on the front lines, gave excellent examples of major issues with our current health care system, such as the closing of rural hospitals, the cutting of expensive programs such as obstetrics, doctor shortages, the high cost of prescription drugs and the severity of the opioid epidemic. I did, however, find the column’s headline problematic.
As illustrated by the commentary, “Medicare for All” means different things to different people. To those supporting it, it is a concept focusing on “care for all.” It’s not about “the mechanics of insurance,” as the author suggests, but about dealing with the very real issues in our current system that she spells out.
It is about taking care of everyone and cutting inefficiency and excessive profit, and therefore cost, at the same time. It is about setting up a system where no one dies because of lack of health care, no one goes bankrupt, the anxiety of linking care to employment is lifted from both employer and employee and medical outcomes are better. Details may vary, but some form of Medicare for All has been successful in most other developed countries.
Finally, the answer to the original question posed by the column is “No, unequivocally no.” For hope for a better future, perhaps for a future at all, we must keep talking about Medicare for All as well as other urgent issues of these times.
Jean Sawyer
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Outdoors
Birding: Rare sightings occur even at this time of year
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Cumberland Fair attendees give to Farmington families, firefighters
-
Opinion
Commentary: State of Maine is an unfit guardian for intellectually disabled adults
-
Arts & Entertainment
Municipal organist takes Kotzschmar fans to Funkytown
-
Local & State
Senate opponents find common ground in their military experience
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.