The Cumberland Farmers Club leaders would like to extend a “thank you” to all our fairgoers who donated over $10,000 to Farmington families and firefighters who were injured during the explosion the day before the Farmington Fair opened.

All 26 Maine Agricultural Fairs work as family and support each other during difficult times.

Thank you again.

Mike Timmons

president, Cumberland Fair

Cumberland

filed under:
letter to the editor
