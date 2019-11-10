When I read the Oct. 13 news story titled “Chewonki accused of stifling conversations about race, sexuality,” about the letter written by both current and former Chewonki staff, I felt validated. I too shared similar experiences with Chewonki around race but thought it was an anomaly. Clearly, it wasn’t.

I’m a middle school teacher for one of the state’s largest and most diverse school districts. I independently began working with Chewonki to bring summer camp experience to first-generation students within my district four years ago. Chewonki was responsive and engaged with this work until we hit a point of making the relationship official. Concerns arose about their readiness to take on this diverse population. They claimed to remain committed to this work but stopped communication on the project entirely.

I believe that many of us in Maine are working to confront and dismantle white supremacy within our organizations. I see teachers in my school and district doing it every single day. Doing this work is hard. It is uncomfortable. It is messy. And it is the right work to be doing. I see Chewonki writing pretty statements about diversity, equity and inclusion but doing none of the work required to truly dismantle white supremacy within their organization, even in partnerships with great promise.

I call on Chewonki’s president, Willard Morgan, to stop thinking and writing and talking about diversity, equity and inclusion and join us in this work. Roll up your sleeves. Your community partners and the children of Maine await you.

Alice Shea

Portland

