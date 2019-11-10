NEW ORLEANS — Matt Ryan passed for two touchdowns and the Atlanta Falcons ended their six-game slide with a 26-9 victory over the Saints on Sunday that stopped New Orleans’ six-game winning streak.

Atlanta’s defense stunningly dominated New Orleans’ normally stout offensive line. Coming in with an NFL low seven sacks all season, the Falcons sacked Drew Brees six times, with Grady Jarrett, Vic Beasley Jr., Adrian Clayborn and De’Vondre Campbell all getting involved. Jarrett finished with a team-high two sacks.

It was the second time this season the Saints (7-2) were held without a touchdown at home, but the first time with Brees under center. New Orleans also failed to score a TD in a 12-10 victory over Dallas in Week 4 with Teddy Bridgewater filling in at quarterback.

Ryan, returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him in the game before the Falcons’ Week 9 bye, was 20 of 35 for 182 yards.

His first touchdown went for 8 yards to tight end Austin Hooper in the second quarter and his second to running back Brian Hill in the fourth quarter to put Atlanta (2-7) in front 20-9.

TITANS 35, CHIEFS 32: Ryan Tannehill threw a 23-yard touchdown to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds left, and the host Titans (5-5) blocked a last-second field-goal attempt to beat the Chiefs (6-4) to spoil the return of NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns.

BROWNS 19, BILLS 16: Baker Mayfield threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins with 1:44 left and the host Browns snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Browns (3-6) rallied for a win that kept their season from completely collapsing.

Quarterback Josh Allen had two touchdown runs for the Bills (6-3).

RAVENS 49, BENGALS 13: Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns in a near-perfect passing performance and added a sensational 47-yard scoring run, Marcus Peters got his third pick-6 of the season – this one off rookie Ryan Finley – and visiting Baltimore (7-2) won its fifth in a row, routing Cincinnati. (0-9).

BEARS 20, LIONS 13: Mitchell Trubisky tied a season high with three touchdown passes, and host Chicago (4-5) withstood a late charge by Detroit (3-5-1) with Jeff Driskel filling in for injured quarterback Matthew Stafford to snap a four-game losing streak.

Detroit ruled out Stafford hours before kickoff because of hip and back injuries, ending his streak of 136 consecutive starts.

BUCCANEERS 30, CARDINALS 27: Jameis Winston threw for 358 yards and one touchdown, helping Tampa Bay (3-6) rally to snap a four-game losing streak with a victory over Arizona (3-6-1).

Matt Gay kicked three field goals and Peyton Barber scored on a 1-yard run to finish a 92-yard, winning drive Winston put together after the Bucs ended Kyler Murray’s NFL rookie record streak of 211 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.

JETS 34, GIANTS 27: Le’Veon Bell scored a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter after a 33-yard pass interference penalty on DeAndre Baker, and the Jets (2-7) rallied and then held on to beat the visiting Giants (2-8).

Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder and ran for another score, and Jamal Adams scored on a 25-yard fumble return on a strip-sack as the Jets bounced back from an embarrassing 28-16 loss last week at previously winless Miami.

Daniel Jones threw a career-high four touchdown passes, two each to Darius Slayton and Golden Tate, but couldn’t prevent the Giants from losing their sixth straight game.

DOLPHINS 16, COLTS 12: Ryan Fitzpatrick scored on an 11-yard run in the first half and Miami ‘s defense made a late stop to preserve a win at Indianapolis.

The Dolphins (2-7) have won two straight after a miserable start and earned their first win at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2013.

Indianapolis (5-4) has lost back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since October 2018. With starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett out because of an injured left knee, the Colts’ offense sputtered. Indy gained just 300 total yards and Brian Hoyer was picked off three times, with Miami scoring 13 points off those turnovers.

STEELERS 17, RAMS 12: The host Steelers (5-4) forced four turnovers — including a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick — to win their fourth straight.

Linebacker Dante Fowler scored Los Angeles’ lone touchdown on a 25-yard fumble return on the second snap of the game. But the Rams’ offense did little against a Steelers defense that has become the team’s identity after losing Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending right elbow injury in Week 2.

Jared Goff completed 22 of 40 passes for 243 yards, none of them to leading receiver Cooper Kupp. The Rams (5-4) converted just 1 of 14 third downs.

PACKERS 24, PANTHERS 16: Preston Smith and Green Bay’s defense stopped Christian McCaffrey at the goal line as time expired and the Packers (8-2) defeated the visiting Carolina (5-4).

Aaron Jones scored three rushing touchdowns for the second time this season to lead Green Bay.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous