AURORA, IL. – Annetta P. Harmon, 85, of Aurora, formerly of Portland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 8, 2019. She was born on Oct. 17, 1933 in Portland, the daughter of the late Herman and Mary (Porter) Mathews.Annetta along with her husband, Rev. W. Ted Harmon, served at Dexter, Maine First Free Baptist Church, Cumberland Center, North Yarmouth, Maine, Claim St. Baptist Church, Aurora, Ill. and Center Baptist in Trenton, N.J.Survivors include her son, Brian (Peggy) Harmon, her daughter, Wendy (Gary) Jones; grandchildren, Hannah (Josh) Joray, Cheyanne Harmon, Noah (fiancé Rebecca Majus) Jones, Jacob Jones and Carson Harmon; her special niece, Pam (Larry) Barker and many nieces and nephews.Annetta was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. W. Ted Harmon; her brother, Herman Allen Mathews and her nephew, Skip Conley.A graveside service will be held on Nov. 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Forest City Cemetery, South Portland.For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit wwww.healchapel.com to leave an online condolence.In lieu of flowers,memorials may bedirected to:First Baptist Church360 Canco Rd.Portland, ME 04103

