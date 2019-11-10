KENNEBUNK – On Nov. 8, 2019, David J. Micca of Kennebunk passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

David is sadly missed by his loving wife, Beth Ann; his son Blake, his wife, Mariah, his son Tayler, his daughter Abriana Micca-Gildersleeve, her husband, Thomas Gildersleeve, Jr; adored granddaughter, Chloe; beloved mother, Connie A. Micca; cherished brothers, Peter Micca, John Micca, Edward Micca; his special friend and organ donor, JoAnn Lapoint. He will be forever remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

David was born Dec. 13, 1956 in Rochester, N.Y., graduated from SUNY College at Brockport and attended Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine. After his surgical residency he was commissioned as a naval officer serving at the Marine Recruit Depot in Parris Island, S.C. Following discharge from active duty David moved to Maine and had a private practice in Kennebunk for many years. He was most recently employed by Maine Health serving as Medical Director for their Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Program at Maine Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at South Congregational Church on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Rochester, N.Y. at a later date.



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations

may be made to the

K-9 for Warriors at www.k9sforwarriors.org

or: St Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org

