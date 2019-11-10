FREEPORT – Judith Dennison MacKenzie, 93, athlete, sailor, photographer, wife, mother, grandmother, and lover of life, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019.

Judi was born on April 4, 1926, in Melrose, Mass. She was the youngest child in a family of four to a mother who was a nurse and a father who was a ship’s captain. The family moved to Bath not long after where her father took a job at Hyde Windlass Co. as a draftsman. Her younger years were full of daring child play like crossing the Kennebec with friends on the lower train trestle, and, if the train happened along, they would drop down between the cross bars and hang over the water while the train passed. She often skipped school and “borrowed” her father’s sailboat to enjoy sailing on the Kennebec, even though her father insisted girls could not learn to sail. Judi had a lifelong love of sailing and the ocean.

Judi was a tomboy then and throughout her life. Always a consummate athlete, Judi was skilled in tennis, badminton, golf, and bowling. Judi also enjoyed the outdoors. Her family grew up skiing, camping, sailing, and climbing mountains.

She attended Morse High School in Bath and was graduated with the class of 1944. After briefly attending Denison University in Ohio and the University of Maine, Judi spent two years in Rochester, N.Y. and was graduated from the Rochester General Hospital School of Medical Photography, which later became part of the curriculum for Rochester Institute of Technology.

There she would meet her husband, James “Mac” MacKenzie. They married Feb. 18, 1950. Their marriage would last 53 years. Except for a brief period in West Lafayette, Ind., Judi and her husband would relocate to Maine along with two of their eventual five children, four boys and a girl.

Whatever Judi did, she did wholeheartedly, and, when it came to work, she did no less. Working alongside her husband they grew the medical photography department at Maine General Hospital, which eventually became the 12-person audio/visual department at Maine Medical Center. She became the principal public relations photographer and a master printer in the darkroom. In addition, she provided a newborn photography service to the hospital. She contracted with many of the elementary schools in the area to provide yearly class portraits and was fondly known by the students as the “picture lady.” She photographed the musicals of Lyric Theatre and the productions of Portland Players for their programs and publicity needs. Together, Judi and Mac also photographed many weddings in the Portland area.

In 1969 Judi, Mac, and family purchased a small, undeveloped island on the coast of Maine, where they would later retire. They built the cabins, docks, and boats themselves with the help of their talented brood, and hosted friends and family for more than 30 years. There they shared their enthusiasm for the pleasures of life and the beauty of nature… all with a hearty dose of competition. When toasting, it was always ISOIA! “In Spite of It All.” 50 years later, the family still enjoys the island.

Upon her retirement Judi and Mac moved to Bonita Springs, Fla., and subsequently, Port Charlotte, where they lived during the winter months. They spent May through October on the island.

To say that things had to be done a certain way and that always meant Judi’s way would be an understatement. She lived fully, both in life and spirit. She will always be remembered for being fun-loving, highly extroverted, impassioned, and fervidly competitive.

Missing Judi are her sons, Douglas of South Portland, Bruce with his wife, Nerissa of Windsor Mills, Md., Stuart of Hancock, Duncan with his wife, Carol of South Portland, her daughter, Jean, with her spouse, Tonie Simmons of Bremen; her grandchildren, Jamie with her husband, Erich Sturm; and her great-grandchildren, Emmett and Ronan, of Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y., Doria with her husband, Trent Frazier of Alexandria, Va., Olivia of Boston, Malcolm of Durham; and grandnephew, Daniel Rimer with his wife, Helene of Farmington, Mich. Also remembering Judi are Diane Winand of Durham, Deborah Williams of Towson, Md., Kathryn Lesneski of South Portland; and her many other friends.

The MacKenzie family will host a celebration of Judi’s life on their beloved Indian Island next summer.

