SAN JOSE, Calif. – Mark A. Pierce of San Jose, Calif. died on June 25, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Portland on July 7, 1950.Mark graduated from South Portland High School in 1969 where he excelled at track and gymnastics. He was the state high and low hurdle champion in 1969 and the all-around state gymnastic champion. He received a BA from the University of South Florida in 1973. He also sang and played guitar at local coffee shops during the 60s and 70s. Mark was predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Pauline (Dudley) Pierce. He is survived by his son, Jason G.; his five brothers, Dr. Philip Pierce, William Pierce, James Pierce, John Pierce, M.D. and Lawrence Pierce. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The brothers conducted a private service at Prout’s Neck, one of Mark’s favorite places.

