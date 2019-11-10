BASKETBALL

Joel Embiid had 18 points and nine rebounds, Al Horford scored 15 points and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 114-106 win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

Furkan Korkmaz scored 17 points and keyed a Sixers’ run in the third quarter in their return home from a four-game trip. Korkmaz hit a 3 with just 0.4 seconds left to beat Portland for Philadelphia’s lone win on the trip. Against the Hornets, he hit a pair of 3s and a floater in the third that helped push the lead to double digits and sent the Sixers on their way to a needed victory.

• Nikola Jokic hit a fadeaway jumper with 2.4 seconds left to give the visiting Denver Nuggets a 100-98 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

• Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 109-102 win over the host Orlando Magic.

• Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and 16 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally and beat the host Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119.

• Collin Sexton scored 31 points and the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 108-87.

• Devin Booker scored 27 points and hit four 3-pointers, Ricky Rubio added a season-high 22 points and 12 assists and the Phoenix Suns routed the visiting Brooklyn Nets 138-112.

• Dion Waiters got a 10-game suspension by the Miami Heat, with the team citing conduct detrimental to the team as the reason for his second banishment of the season.

The suspension comes three days after Waiters, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, was treated for a medical emergency that started on the Heat charter flight Thursday night from Phoenix to Los Angeles.

Waiters, according to the person, ingested at least one cannabis-infused edible and had a reaction serious enough that medical attention was required when the plane landed in Los Angeles.

Waiters was also suspended for Miami’s season opener after a series of incidents in the preseason and conflicts with Coach Erik Spoelstra. He has not appeared in any of the nine Heat games so far this season.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: The San Francisco Giants hired Chicago Cubs assistant general manager Scott Harris to serve as the team’s general manager under president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.

GOLF

LPGA: Overnight leader Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 to win the Japan Classic by three strokes for her first LPGA career victory at Shiga, Japan.

Suzuki carded her fifth birdie of the day on the par-5 18th hole to finish with a 17-under 199, three shots ahead of Hyo Joo Kim (66).

CHAMPIONS: Jeff Maggert holed out from 123 yards for eagle on the third playoff hole at Phoenix to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and hand Scott McCarron the season points title on the PGA Tour Champions.

Two holes earlier, Retief Goosen missed a 4-foot birdie putt that would have given him the tournament and the Charles Schwab Cup.

EUROPEAN: England’s Tyrrell Hatton won the Turkish Airlines Open after a record-equaling six-man playoff that finished under floodlights at Antalya, Turkey.

Hatton defeated Matthias Schwab with a par on the fourth extra hole to win his fourth title.

Earlier, Hatton (67), Schwab (70), American Kurt Kitayama (64), French pair Victor Perez (65) and Benjamin Hebert (67), and South Africa’s Erik Van Rooyen (65) had all finished tied on 20 under to set up the third six-man playoff in European Tour history.

FOOTBALL

CFL: Trevor Harris threw for 421 yards and a touchdown and the Edmonton Eskimos held off the host Montreal Alouettes 37-29 in the East Division semifinal.

Edmonton advanced to play at Hamilton next Sunday. The Tiger-Cats were a CFL-best 15-3.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Dominic Thiem beat Roger Federer 7-5, 7-5 in their opening match at London, his fifth win in seven meetings with Federer – and third straight this year.

Novak Djokovic had a much easier start to the tournament, easing past Matteo Berrettini 6-2, 6-1 in their first round-robin match.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Jake Elmer, who had a hat trick in the Maine Mariners’ 5-1 win Saturday night against the Adirondack Thunder, was recalled to the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers.

Elmer, 20, was the youngest player on the Mariners’ roster. Elmer had four goals and two assists in eight games for Maine.

