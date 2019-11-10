Their stories live on, thanks to the ‘Keeper of the Flame’ Lee Humiston, founder of the Maine Military Museum and Learning Center, has made it his lifelong mission to preserve the memories – and artifacts – of those who served in the U.S. military.

K9s on the Front Line pairs veterans with a dog who has their back The program gives dogs a mission, and veterans get a friend to help replace the soldiers he or she served with.

If you’re a Maine woman who served, this retired Navy officer wants you Joy Asuncion of Belfast has made it her 'passion' to make Maine the first state to register every one of its female veterans.

Senate opponents find common ground in their military experience Sens. Brownie Carson and Brad Farrin served in different wars and belong to different parties, but both have been behind bills to help their fellow veterans.

Former Marine turned to farming and helps other vets do the same 'We, and I think a lot of veterans who get into agriculture, view (it) as just another mission,' says former intelligence officer Anne Devin.

Former Navy engineering supervisor now embraces a supporting role For Lester Evans of Cumberland, volunteering to help others has become a way of life. 'I like being in the trenches. I help.'

Ex-military CEO says hiring veterans makes good business sense Joshua Broder, who now runs Tilson Technology Management in Portland, says the work ethic, team thinking and the leadership training soldiers receive translate well to civilian jobs.

When they have no one else, Vet to Vet Maine volunteers step up The Biddeford-based nonprofit pairs veterans for home visits with other vets who may have outlived friends and family.

They find connections among the pages Vietnam vet Tim Byrne says wartime experiences color the discussions in a book club he belongs to with other former service members.