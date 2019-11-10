Local & State
increase font size
Soldiering On: A Salute to Veterans
-
Lee Humiston, founder of the Maine Military Museum and Learning Center, has made it his lifelong mission to preserve the memories – and artifacts – of those who served in the U.S. military.
-
The program gives dogs a mission, and veterans get a friend to help replace the soldiers he or she served with.
-
Joy Asuncion of Belfast has made it her 'passion' to make Maine the first state to register every one of its female veterans.
-
Sens. Brownie Carson and Brad Farrin served in different wars and belong to different parties, but both have been behind bills to help their fellow veterans.
-
'We, and I think a lot of veterans who get into agriculture, view (it) as just another mission,' says former intelligence officer Anne Devin.
-
For Lester Evans of Cumberland, volunteering to help others has become a way of life. 'I like being in the trenches. I help.'
-
Joshua Broder, who now runs Tilson Technology Management in Portland, says the work ethic, team thinking and the leadership training soldiers receive translate well to civilian jobs.
-
The Biddeford-based nonprofit pairs veterans for home visits with other vets who may have outlived friends and family.
-
Vietnam vet Tim Byrne says wartime experiences color the discussions in a book club he belongs to with other former service members.
-
James Orr, a former sergeant, helps veterans who have had trouble adjusting to life after the military through Veteran Mentors of Maine.