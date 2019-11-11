Michael Elwell, Bailey Elwell, Biddeford Intermediate School fourth-grade teacher Lori Flynn, Gabriella Silva and Natalia Silva were happy to visit with World War II veteran Frederick Douglass Williams, a Tuskegee Airman who also served in the Korean War, during a visit to the Maine Veterans Home – Scarborough on Saturday, Nov. 9. Flynn said students in her fourth-grade class had created handmade cards to present to veterans, as a thank you for their service. Williams went on to become an attorney following his military service. Courtesy Photo

