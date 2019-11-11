‘Mary Jane’

Greater Portland

Exhibits/Galleries

“Serenity – 2019,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, paintings that evoke tranquility, through Nov. 30, richardboydartgallery.com.

“Tall Tales and Short Stories” by Nancy Morgan Barnes, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. On view to Nov. 30, greenhutgalleries.me.

“Autumn,” featuring John Wilkinson at Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal, 1-4 p.m. Sundays or by appointment through Dec. 1, [email protected], 688-4468, junelacombesculpture.com.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

Film

Thursday 11/14

“Mr. Gaga,” 6 p.m., Jewish Community Alliance, 1342 Congress St. Tells the story of Ohad Naharin, renowned choreographer and artistic director of the Batsheva Dance Company, $12 at the door.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Museums

Thursday 11/14

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Opening Reception: Jack Montgomery and Ralph Gibson: “Appearances,” 6-8 p.m., Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 12. portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Wednesday 11/13

Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $32.

Thursday 11/14

DaPonte String Quartet Concert, All A-Twitter, 7 p.m., Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. Tickets at the door, from Longfellow Books or discounted from daponte.org.

Mousa Happy Hour, 5 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Nobody’s Girl & The Sea, The Sea, 8:30 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St.

Friday 11/15

Carbon Leaf, 8 p.m. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $25.

Dark Star Orchestra, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30, statetheatreportland.com.

Dimensions in Jazz | Ox Ox & Close Body Talent, 8 p.m., co-production between PCM, Apohadion and SPACE, The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. $5-$10, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Natural High Jumble, 10 p.m.-midnight, sharp and energetic trio, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. naturalhighjumble.com.

Saturday 11/16

People Like You, 8 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland, semi-acoustic 4-piece.

Booty & The Beast: James Kennerley with Motor Booty Affair, 8 p.m., ’70s dance floor classics, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $33-$53, foko.org.

Childsplay, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30.

Chris Smither, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., #201, Portland. $30-$37, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Ongoing

Afternoon Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, 1 City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Lungs,” Dramatic Repertory Company presents the Maine premiere, through Nov. 17, off-kilter love story, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave.

“Mary Jane,” through Nov. 24, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, push-pull between the momentary reprieve that support offers and the persistent undertow of despair, madhorse.com/this-season.

“Papermaker,” by Maine author Monica Wood, Nov. 7-23, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, Thursdays, 7 p.m. pay-what-you-can; Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $18-$20.

Friday 11/15

A Magical Cirque Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. porttix.com.

King Friday’s Dungeon Puppet Slam, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $12-$18, mayostreetarts.org.

The Love of the Nightingale, Nov. 15-24, USM’s Russell Hall, Gorham, sisters are separated by an ocean and reunited through treachery and devastation, $8-$16. usm.maine.edu.

Saturday 11/16

Todd Barry, 6:30 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland. Stand-up comedy. $25.

Sean Mencher

Midcoast

Film

“The Sound of Silence,” Nov 15-17 and 19, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $7-$9, explorefrontier.com.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Exhibits/Galleries

“Tracking Spirit,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, exhibit of shamanic fiber art by Nancy Marstaller, Susan Mills and Sara Palumbo, through November.

“The Mast Landing: Industry, Commerce, and Its People, 1720s-1920,” Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday to Dec. 20, $3, 12 and under free.

Saturday 11/16

Designing Women Freeport Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., over 25 local artisans, Maine Coast Waldorf School, 57 Desert Road, Freeport. facebook.com.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“African/American: Two Centuries of Portraits,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, through Feb. 9.

“Assyria to America,” Walker Gallery at Bowdoin College Museum of Arts in Brunswick; examines the ancient and modern histories of Bowdoin’s six reliefs from ancient Nimrud, to Dec. 13.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 10. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 11/15

Side Door Coffee House: The Rainsockets, 7-10 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. $8.

Gravel & Lace featuring Cliff Gelina & Julie Ouellette: 7-9 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $12, visitfreeport.com.

Saturday 11/16

Jesse Feinberg on Piano, 2 p.m., classical, jazz and original compositions, Bath Church of the New Jerusalem, 876 Middle St., Bath. $20

Sean Mencher, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $12, visitfreeport.com.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance “Middletown,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 17. The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. Moving and funny play exploring the universe of a small American town, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 17. The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. Moving and funny play exploring the universe of a small American town, theaterproject.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: