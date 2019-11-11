Augusta police are conducting a death investigation at an apartment on Northern Avenue, Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills confirmed Monday afternoon.
“We have called the (Maine) State Police to assist us with this investigation,” Mills said via email. “We have no indication that there is a danger to the public as result of this incident.”
The Augusta police responded to 93 Northern Ave., after a report was made of a shot fired in the vicinity of Kendall Street. The three-story apartment building is located at the intersection of Kendall Street and Northern Avenue.
When police were able to enter an apartment on the top floor around 4:30 p.m. as dark was falling, they reportedly found one person dead, with a gun nearby, according to police at the scene. A second person, who apparently has been dead for some time, was found in one of the bedrooms.
Shortly before 5 p.m., three paramedics were seen entering the building, and they left without a patient about 10 minutes later.
Several Augusta police vehicles remained on the scene Monday evening as the investigation continued.
