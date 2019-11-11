Arrests

11/1 at 12:04 a.m. Colin Clifford, 32, of Washington Street, Bath, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/1 at 1:01 a.m. Jonathan Billings, 46, of Congress Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on U.S. Route 1 and charged with operating under the influence, criminal speed, violating condition of release.

11/1 at 4:23 p.m. Timothy Harris, 51, of Tammer Lane, Portland, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Garrett Decker on Medical Center Drive.

11/2 at 12:55 a.m. Alessandro Rosette, 29, of Shobe Avenue, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Maine Street and charged with criminal mischief, obstructing government administration and assault. At the same time and place, Akeem Simmons, 27, of Moody Road, was arrested on charges of assault on an officer and criminal mischief.

11/2 at 2:07 a.m. Jonathan Langley, 32, of River Road, was arrested by Officer James Fisher on River Road on a charge of domestic violence assault. Langley was arrested again at 12:02 p.m. on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/2 at 10:43 p.m. Anthony Weissman, 39, of Shaw Road, Westport Island, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on U.S. Route 1 and charged with criminal speed and operating under the influence.

11/4 at 9:53 p.m. Michael Schmidt, 29, listed as a transient, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Elm Street on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

11/6 at 8:28 a.m. Ethan Elwell, 20, of Old Bath Road, was arrested on a warrant by Officer James Fisher on Old Bath Road.

11/6 at 6:22 p.m. Anthony Jones, 37, of Congress Street, Topsham, was arrested by Sgt. Edward Yurek on Bath Road on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/10 at 1:40 p.m. Harold Sonia, 45, of Merrymeeting Road, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Pleasant Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

Summonses

11/1 at 12:47 p.m. Tracy Soucy, 42, of Ridge Road, Monmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Pleasant Street on a charge of criminal speed.

11/2 at 9:28 p.m. David Gosselin, 18, of Deer Run Road, Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Maine Street on charges of transporting liquor as a minor and possession of marijuana.

11/5 at 7:41 p.m. Cheyenne Gallison, 23, of Shea Street, was issued a summons by Sgt. Edward Yurek on Bath Road on a charge of attaching false plates.

Fire calls

11/2 at 12:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Hovey Lane and Harpswell Road.

11/2 at 4:38 p.m. Outdoor fire on Harpswell Road.

11/2 at 6:17 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Mill and Maine streets.

11/3 at 4:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Bath and Sawyer roads.

11/4 at 6:38 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/4 at 6:56 a.m. Structure fire on Old Bath Road.

11/6 at 2:23 p.m. Alarm at Gurnet and Bath roads.

11/6 at 2:53 p.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

11/6 at 6:08 p.m. Alarm on Potter Street.

11/10 at 9:57 a.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 77 calls from Nov. 1-11.

