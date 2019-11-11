NEW GLOUCESTER — The Casco Bay Create Awareness Now Coalition will receive $125,000 from the federal government to help support programs and outreach aimed at preventing youth substance abuse and fostering drug-free communities, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King announced in a joint press release.

Casco Bay CAN serves the towns of Falmouth, Cumberland, Freeport, Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, Pownal, and Yarmouth. In all, Collins and King said the Office of National Drug Control Policy has awarded more than $2.1 million to 17 Maine-based health coalitions and municipal governments.

“Last year, drug overdoses claimed the life of 354 Mainers, nearly one person each day. We must take an all-hands-on-deck approach to stop this epidemic and support those who are struggling with substance use disorders,” Collins and King said in their joint statement.

