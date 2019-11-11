Arrests

10/23 at 11:51 p.m. Mark Hall, 58, of Files Farm Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes in Gray and charged with failure to submit to arrest, failure to stop for an officer and operating under the influence.

10/26 at 3:12 a.m. Alexandreia Rowe, 24, of Alpine Street, South Portland, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke in Gray on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/27 at 2:58 a.m. Justin Kennie, 29, of Holly Street, Auburn, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Snow Farm Way and charged with domestic violence assault and assault.

10/28 at 10:02 p.m. Alexander Robison, 24, of Heritage Lane, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burnes on Gray Road and charged with violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension.

11/3 at 2:16 a.m. Alec Bonang, 25, of Elm Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Gray Road, and charged with operating under the influence and trafficking in prison contraband.

Summonses

10/22 at 10:18 a.m. Matthew Davis, 34, of Orchard Road, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee in Portland on a charge of improper victim contact.

11/1 at 1:37 a.m. Ethan Anderson, 18, of Idlewood Crossing, was issued a summons by Officer Jake Lachance on Harris Road on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor.

Fire calls

10/31 at 10:58 p.m. Power line down on Harris Road.

11/1 at 9:36 a.m. Power line down on Blanchard Road.

11/3 at 1:59 p.m. Authorized controlled burning on Grove Street.

11/6 at 12:39 p.m. Hazardous condition on Harris Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: