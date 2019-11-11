United Way of Mid Coast Maine Chairman Steve Bailey announced last week that the campaign has not yet reached its $1.8 million goal, having raised $1,676,591.

Bailey cited demographic changes with large numbers of workplace retirements as one of the reasons for the shortfall, and said generous individual giving outside of workplace campaigns is becoming increasingly important for United Way.

“And to everyone in Mid Coast Maine who has not yet given, please hear me loud and clear – it is not too late,” said Bailey, according to a United Way news release. “United Way’s campaign is from all the people of the community, for all the people of our community. So please, if you have not yet sent in your donation, give or pledge right now. We all know how important this United Way is to thousands of people’s lives, and the life of the whole community.”

United Way donations fund community initiatives and services at 37 local partner agencies that provide those living in the Midcoast with food, shelter, prescription assistance, health care, respite care for seniors with dementia, home visiting for new parents, childcare, literacy education for children and adults and more.

Last year, about 25,000 local residents were helped by United Way donations.

This year, new or renewed corporate gifts were received from Crooker Construction and STARC Systems, with increased gifts from Bath Savings Institution, FHC, Sagadahock Real Estate, DXC Technology, Burgess Technology, and Riley Insurance. Volunteers opened doors to several new workplaces for potential upcoming employee campaigns.

Employee campaigns receiving Division Awards included Woodex Bearing Company (Commerce and Industry Division), RSU 1 Schools (Education Division), Bath Savings Institution and Burgess Technology Services (Finance & Professional Firms winners), and Mobius in Damariscotta (Public Service Division). Bailey gave special praise to the Bath Iron Works employee campaign – always by far the largest support for United Way’s campaign, with thousands of generous donors.

Mid Coast – Parkview Health received United Way’s overall Campaign Excellence Award. “They focused on increasing the number of givers, getting in front of many more employees face to face and asking people who had not previously given to start – even at a modest level,” Bailey said. “They had many more meetings this year – dozens of meetings – and brought in about 100 new givers.”

Mid Coast-Parkview Health employees broke the $100,000 mark for the first time, raising over $111,000 for United Way.

The Volunteer of the Year Award was given to Carlene Byron, employee campaign manager at Independence Association, a United Way partner agency.

Donations can be sent to United Way of Mid Coast Maine, 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath, Maine 04530. People can also give online at uwmcm.org or call 207-443-9752 to give by credit card or ask to be billed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: