Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Nov. 1-8.

Summonses

10/30 at 10:22 a.m. Jeffrey A. Messier, 40, of Hillside Avenue, Cumberland, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

11/1 at 10:40 a.m. Lines down on Falmouth Road.

11/1 at 10:41 a.m. Lines down on Waites Landing Road.

11/1 at 11:01 a.m. Alarm on Gray Road.

11/1 at 1:19 p.m. Lines down on Winn Road.

11/1 at 2:39 p.m. Brush fire on U.S. Route 1.

11/1 at 3:35 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/1 at 4:52 p.m. Lines down on Brackett Road.

11/1 at 10:20 p.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike.

11/1 at 10:50 p.m. Alarm on Amethyst Way.

11/2 at 9:22 a.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on Chester Avenue.

11/2 at 11:37 a.m. Burglary of motor vehicle at Colonial Village.

11/2 at 11:54 a.m. Burglary of motor vehicle at Colonial Village.

11/2 at 2:18 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Winslow Road.

11/3 12:42 p.m. Unattended, unpermitted burn on Lunt Road.

11/3 at 2:54 p.m. Alarm on Congressional Drive.

11/3 at 3:54 p.m. Alarm on Woods Road.

11/3 at 4:34 p.m. Elevator alarm on Marion Way.

11/4 at 3:41 a.m. Assist State Police.

11/4 at 10:52 a.m. Assist North Yarmouth.

11/4 at 3:56 p.m. Accident on Turnpike Spur.

11/4 at 6:52 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Blackstrap Road.

11/5 at 4:02 a.m. Alarm on Depot Road.

11/5 at 2:54 p.m. Alarm on Marion Way.

11/5 at 3:10 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/6 at 12:58 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/6 at 4:04 p.m. Assist Portland.

11/6 at 5:00 p.m. Accident on Allen Avenue Extension.

11/6 at 8:04 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

11/7 at 7:03 a.m. Accident on Allen Avenue Extension.

11/7 at 11:16 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

11/7 at 3:51 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Nov. 1-8.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: