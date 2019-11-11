FALMOUTH — November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and the town is taking part in the Light the Night Purple event to raise awareness. Every weeknight throughout November purple electric candles will illuminate the windows at Town Hall. Pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. and Maine is among the states with the highest prevalence of the disease in the nation. Go online to purpleirisfoundation.com for more information.

