Arrests

11/5 at 3:12 p.m. Brian K. McMahon, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

11/7 at 4:39 p.m. Jonathan H. Langley, 32, of Bowdoin Pines Road, Bowdoin, was arrested on Washington Street by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

11/4 at 3:46 p.m. Angelina M. Lacarrubba, 23, of Spruce Drive, Gray, was issued a summons on Merrill Road by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/5 at 11:33 a.m. Robert W. Merrill III, 34, of Rabbit Road, Durham was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer William Brown on a charge of theft by deception.

11/5 at 11:33 a.m. Jessica Lynn Harbaugh, 33, of Center Road, Gray, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer William Brown on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

11/4 at 9:26 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

11/4 at 2:41 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

11/6 at 12:57 a.m. Accident on Campus Drive.

11/6 at 7:26 a.m. Accident on Min Street.

11/6 at 3:40 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mallett Drive.

11/7 at 11:19 a.m. Accident on Poland Range Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from Nov. 4-8.

