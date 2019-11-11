AUGUSTA — A dump truck and sedan collided Monday morning on Riverside Drive, sending at least one person to the hospital by ambulance.

Three Augusta police cruisers, two Augusta Fire and Rescue vehicles and a Maine State Police trooper were on the scene around 8:30 a.m. Monday. An Augusta ambulance was also seen leaving the crash scene, traveling towards MaineGeneral Medical Center on Route 3.

The dump truck appeared to have been traveling northbound when it collided with a small gray sedan, in front of C & S Market convenience store at 785 Riverside Drive, which is also Route 3.

Police directed traffic from both directions around the crash, with northbound motorists directed to go through the store’s parking lot. Authorities had requested an accident reconstructionist to respond to the scene, according to an emergency radio transmission.

