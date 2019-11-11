Nobody’s Girl with The Sea, The Sea

8 p.m. Thursday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show, 18-plus. portlandempire.com

For a night of music with five terrific voices from two bands, head to Empire for a co-headlining show from Nobody’s Girl and The Sea, The Sea. Nobody’s Girl is the trio of singer-songwriters BettySoo, Grace Pettis and Rebecca Loebe. Last year, they released the EP “Waterline” and, earlier this month, a gorgeous, harmony heavy cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.” The Sea, The Sea is the married indie-folk duo of Mira Costa and Chuck E. Costa. Listening to them is like floating down a dreamy river on a picture-perfect summer day.

Booty & The Beast

8 p.m. Saturday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $40 to $60.

Here’s a fabulously quirky show if ever there was one. Dance band Motor Booty Affair is performing at Merrill Auditorium, and you’ll not only hear them but also the famous Kotzschmar organ played by municipal organist James Kennerley. Booty & The Beast will be a night of ’70s disco classics, complete with bell bottoms, polyester, platform shoes and a dazzling light show.

Let The Girls Play

6:30 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25 to $105, all ages show. letthegirlsplay.eventbrite.com

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage by catching a show that benefits Girl Scouts of Maine. Let the Girls Play features a performance by Mainer Kalie Shorr, who is making quite a name for herself in the country-pop world down in Nashville. Shorr’s album “Open Book” dropped in September. The evening kicks off with a set by Maine Academy of Modern Music’s Girls Rock band.

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers

8 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com

Last time they played in Portland they were the openers. This time around, outlaw country act Sarah Shook and the Disarmers get top billing. With Phil Sullivan’s pedal steel and Shook’s bulletproof, twangy vocals, you can expect a riveting show, with songs like “New Ways to Fail” and “Heartache in Hell.” Texas-born and Maine-raised Joel Thetford and his band open the show.

