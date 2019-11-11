BUCKSPORT — A company that intends to create a salmon farm at a former mill site is altering the plan to avoid a 19th century farm identified during an archaeological survey.
Arthur Spiess from the Maine Historic Preservation Commission said Whole Oceans will change the planned locations of an auxiliary building and an access road in Bucksport. He told the Bangor Daily News that the historical significance of the farmstead “is undetermined.”
Whole Oceans plans to start building the $180 million salmon farm next spring. It’ll be located on the former site of a paper mill.
Spiess declined to identify the contractor who performed the archaeological survey or release the contractor’s report, saying that the exact location of historical sites, which the report identifies, is confidential under state law.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NHL notebook: Commentator Cherry fired for divisive rant
-
Boston Bruins
Curious move: Bruins shift Coyle from center to right wing
-
Local & State
Narrow Gauge Railroad isn’t just staying in Portland, it’s planning new buildings
-
Nation & World
John Bolton opposes letting White House chief of staff join lawsuit over testifying
-
Business
Biotech firm ImmuCell reports big revenue boost for 3rd quarter
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.