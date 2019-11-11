The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care ratings organization, recently announced the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade and awarded Mid Coast Hospital an A.

The Safety Grade assigns an A-F grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care. Mid Coast Hospital receiving an A indicates its exemplary achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing them with safer health care, according to a Mid Coast news release.

“Being acknowledged as one of the country’s safest hospitals is not only an honor, but also highlights our entire staff’s dedication to delivering the highest quality care possible,” said Lois Skillings, president and CEO of Mid Coast–Parkview Health, in the release. “We are grateful for this recognition, and the work of The Leapfrog Group, and will continue to put our patients’ safety first in addition to always striving for improvement.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“’A’ hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”

Mid Coast Hospital is one of 10 Maine hospitals who also received an A this fall. To see Mid Coast Hospital’s full grade, as well as other Maine hospitals’ marks, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.