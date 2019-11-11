PROVIDENCE, R.I. —Dominque Leonidas scored with 4 seconds left to tie the game and Justine Gaziano scored eight points in overtime as Brown defeated the University of Maine 76-70 in a women’s basketball game on Monday night.

Gaziano had a 3-pointer to give Brown a 67-65 lead with 3:20 left in overtime, converted a three-point play later in the overtime to push the lead to 71-67 and made a pair of foul shots late.

Blanca Millan had 27 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Black Bears (1-1). Anne Simon added 11 and Maddy McVicar had 10.

Leonidas had 24 points, five rebounds and six assists for Brown (1-1). Gaziano and McKenna Dale each had 12.

(1) OREGON 89, NORTHEASTERN 47: Ruthy Hebard had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Ducks (1-0) easily downed the Huskies (0-2) at Eugene, Oregon.

All-America guard Sabrina Ionescu added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Ducks, who led by as many as 38 points.

Ionescu’s 3-pointer with just over five minutes left in the game stretched Oregon’s lead to 78-45. She went to the bench for good with just under three minutes to go.

Forward Lydia Giomi added a career-high 18 points and nine rebounds for Oregon.

POLL: Oregon remained a solid No. 1 in the AP Top 25, receiving 28 of 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. Oregon stunned the U.S. women’s national team in an exhibition game on Saturday, handing the Americans only their second loss ever to a college program.

Baylor was second in the women’s AP Top 25, claiming the other two first-place ballots.

The Lady Bears were followed by Stanford, Connecticut and Texas A&M. It’s the first time the Aggies are ranked in the top five since they were fifth on Dec. 29, 2014.

SOCCER

The University of New England (13-5-2) women open play in the NCAA Division III tournament against Middlebury (13-2-3) on Saturday at Middlebury, Vermont.

The Nor’easters repeated as champions of the Commonwealth Coast Conference as the No. 3 seed, beating No. 5 Endicott 1-0 in the final. Middlebury, which went to penalty kicks before losing the national title game last season, received an at-large bid after falling 1-0 to Amherst in the New England Small College Athletic Conference title game.

Maine Maritime (13-4), winner of the North Atlantic Conference, also qualified for the 64-team tournament and plays Amherst (14-3-1) on Saturday at Amherst, Massachusetts.

The Thomas College men (10-8-1), who won the North Atlantic Conference championship, meet at-large Amherst (14-1-1) in the NCAA Division III tourney on Saturday in Keene, New Hampshire.

Neither the St. Joseph’s women (14-4-3) nor the St. Joseph’s men (16-2-3), both of whom lost to Johnson & Wales teams in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference title games, received an at-large bid to the tournament.

FIELD HOCKEY

St. Joseph’s (18-3, 8-0 GNAC) plays Babson (18-4, 8-0 NEWMAC) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Babson Park, Massachusetts.

The Monks earned a fourth consecutive automatic bid with a 4-0 victory over Lasell University in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday. Babson, which lost 3-2 in overtime to MIT in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference title game, received an at-large berth.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

POLL: Kentucky rose one spot in the AP Top 25 after winning a 1-vs-2 matchup with Michigan State to open the season in the Champions Classic, followed by an easy win against Eastern Kentucky.

Duke climbed two spots to No. 2 after beating Kansas in the Classic’s other top-4 matchup.

The Spartans fell to No. 3, followed by Louisville – which claimed the remaining first-place vote.

FOOTBALL

TEXAS TECH: Quarterback Alan Bowman has been cleared to play after missing six games with a shoulder injury but the plan now is to redshirt the second-year player.

Bowman, who got hurt in the third game Sept. 14 at Arizona, could still play in one more game this season for Texas Tech (4-5) and maintain his status as a sophomore player going into next year.

