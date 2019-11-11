The comforting smells of turkey roasting and cranberries bubbling are delightful, but maybe this year you want to enjoy someone else’s efforts. There are several area restaurants that will help you truly appreciate the joys of Thanksgiving. All recommend reservations, so call ahead. Or, you may choose our family’s approach, which is to dine out on Thanksgiving and cook the special meal on the weekend. We don’t want to miss the yummy leftovers.

Freeport

Harraseeket Inn Thanksgiving Grand Buffet offers a sumptuous array of seasonal dishes, including whole lobster, carved prime rib, turkey, short ribs, scallops and halibut. $80 a person; children 5-10, $40; 4 and under, free. 162 Main St., 865-9377.

Linda Bean’s Maine Kitchen & Topside Tavern will offer menu specials a la carte. 88 Main St., 865-9835.

Brunswick

Noble Kitchen + Bar at the Brunswick Hotel & Tavern, Thanksgiving Buffet. $46 for adults, $41 for seniors over 65, $15 for children 6-15, free for 5 and under. Seatings are 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Yarmouth

Muddy Rudder buffet featuring carved turkey and beef tenderloin, haddock, smoked pork loin and salmon. $37.95 a person, $14.95 for children under 12. 1335 U.S. Route 1, 846-3082.

Food & beverage events in the Southern Midcoast

Nov. 15

Bow Street Market tasting of Best Wines under $15, 4-6 p.m., free. 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631.

Nov. 16

Bow Street Market tasting of Blue Barrens Gin, 3-5:30 p.m., free. 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631.

Nov. 17

Wilbur’s Chocolates presents DIY Candy Canes, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $2.50/candy cane. 174 Lower Main St., Freeport, 865-4071, reservations required.

Nov. 20

Thai Cooking Class with Chris Toy, offered through Merrymeeting Adult Education, 6-8:30 p.m., $40 a person. Mt. Ararat High School, 79 Eagles Way, Topsham, 729-7323, register at merrymeeting.maineadulted.org.

Nov. 22

Bow Street Market tasting of California wines, 4-6 p.m., free. 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631.

Special notes

Maine Street Steak & Oyster Restaurant, 148 Maine St., Brunswick, is scheduled to open the first part of next year. It will be a full-service restaurant located in the former Local Market and Café spot.

The Harraseeket Inn Afternoon Tea is now available to non-guests of the hotel as well as guests beginning Nov 15. It is served 3:30-4:30 p.m. daily and 4-5 p.m. Sundays in the drawing room at $11.99 a person.

Correction

The Schoolhouse in Harpswell is located at 506 Harpswell Neck Road (Route 123), the correct phone number is 295-2029 and the website is schoolhouse1913.com.

