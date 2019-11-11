Snow, ice, and rain fall overnight tonight and continue through the morning commute. Roads will be slick pretty much statewide. Temperatures will be down in the upper 20s to low 30s overnight.
The morning commute Tuesday looks messy and slick with most of us still seeing frozen precipitation.
High temperatures Tuesday will only make it into the low 40s at the coast and into the mid-30s inland. Precipitation will continue through the day.
Snow, ice, and rain will start clearing out in the late afternoon/evening as the front moves through.
The mountains will likely pick up a few to several inches of snow.
It’ll be extremely cold Wednesday morning with lows in the upper teens.
Anything that melted Tuesday will likely refreeze overnight. Roads could be slick Wednesday morning, too.
Stay safe.
