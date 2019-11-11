BASKETBALL

Greece Coach Rick Pitino is planning on trying to qualify for the 2020 Olympics without Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Pitino officially took over as coach of the Greek national basketball team on Monday. He said he would leave a roster place open for Antetokounmpo in qualifying games but is not sure if he will be able to rely on his best player.

Greece will try to reach the Tokyo Olympics by winning a qualifying tournament.

BASEBALL

OLYMPIC QUALIFIER: The United States stumbled for the second time in Olympic baseball qualifying, losing to South Korea 5-1 in Tokyo.

The Americans dropped to 0-2 in the super round of the Premier12 tournament, which serves as Olympic qualifying. The record includes an 8-2 group stage loss on Nov. 3 against Mexico (2-0), which is carried over to the super round standings.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Christian Pulisic will miss the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada and Cuba after leaving Chelsea’s match against Crystal Palace with a hip injury.

The 21-year-old attacker from Hershey, Pennsylvania, appeared to get hurt when he scored his fifth goal in three Premier League matches, colliding with goalkeeper Vicente Guaita during a header in the 79th minute Saturday. Pulisic became just the fourth American to score in three straight EPL games, after Roy Wegerle, Joe Max-Moore and Clint Dempsey.

TRACK AND FIELD

DOPING CASE: The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has registered an appeal by track coach Alberto Salazar against his ban for doping violations, though a hearing will take several months to prepare.

CAS says Salazar and Dr. Jeffrey Brown appealed against their four-year bans by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

GYMNASTICS

DEATH: An accomplished gymnast at Southern Connecticut State University has died following a serious spinal cord injury suffered in a training accident.

Melanie Coleman, 20, of Milford, Connecticut, was training Friday at New Era Gymnastics in Hamden when she was injured, said her mother, Susan Coleman.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Defending champion Alexander Zverev pulled off another big win, beating top-ranked Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-4, in London, for his first career victory over the Spaniard.

HORSE RACING

DEL MAR: Two horses were euthanized after suffering injuries during races at Del Mar, ending the track’s stretch of safe competition. Both Ghost Street and Prayer Warrior suffered front leg injuries about 90 minutes apart Sunday at the seaside track north of San Diego.

