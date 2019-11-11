‘Twilight Zone’

7 p.m. Thursday. Cinemagic Westbrook, 183 County Road and Cinemagic Saco, 779 Portland Road, $10.75. fathomevents.com

At the movie theater up ahead, your next stop: The “Twilight Zone.” Iconic and unusual ’60s TV series “The Twilight Zone,” created by Rod Serling, celebrates its 60th anniversary by screening six digitally restored episodes at two Cinemagic locations. The lineup includes “Eye of the Beholder,” originally aired in November 1960. It’s a chilling story about a character named Janet Taylor who undergoes treatment to make her look “normal.”

‘Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical’

8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., Portland, $15, under 21 must have guardian. castasideproductions.com

Cast Aside Productions invites you to cast away your troubles for an evening and join them for a musical based on a, dare we say, famous adult film. “Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical” is an off-Broadway show originally performed in 2002, and unlike the film it’s based on, there’s no nudity, and it isn’t quite as racy because musical numbers happen instead of another kind of, ahem, action. Expect plenty of laughs, and should your glasses get streamed up, you can cool down with a cold beverage, as the production is a BYOB affair.

‘Winterland’

7:30 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of screening, $10 ages 16 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Rest assured, winter is coming, and Teton Gravity Research is going to give you a glorious taste of it by way of its new ski and snowboard film “Winterland.” Catch this screening and you could win a prize from Atomic, Volkl, The North Face or other cool companies. The film features 23 mountain-slaying athletes and was filmed on location in Wyoming, Alaska, British Columbia, Austria and Norway. All attendees will be in the running for grand prizes, including trips to Sierra Nevada’s California beer camp and TGR’s own Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Cranksgiving

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Meet at Portland Gear Hub, 155 Washington Ave., Portland, free to participate, cost of groceries approximately $15 to $20. On Facebook.

Portland Gear Hub, Portland Encyclepedia and Fit Maine invite you to hop on your bike and take a fun ride around Portland while supporting the Westbrook Food Bank. Cranksgiving sends you off on your bicycle with a list of ingredients to buy from several stores and the goal of being the first team or individual rider to reach the “finish line,” which, in this case, is Rising Tide Brewing Co. on Fox Street. But you don’t need to be a bike racer, because Cranskgiving is open to anyone who wants to have a little fun on two wheels while supporting a great cause.

